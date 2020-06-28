5 hours ago

Ghana’s Embassy in Seoul has served notice to all stranded Ghanaians in South Korea of an Emirates flight billed to leave the country to Ghana amid the border closure.

A Press Statement by the Embassy said”Arrangements have been made with Emirates Airlines for Ghanaians and legal permanent residents who are stranded in South Korea to be evacuated on 2nd and 9th July, 2020.”

The statement further advised that this is not a Ghanaian funded flight and hence interested persons willing to “pay for the cost of travel should visit the Emirates website (www.emirates.com) for further details.”

Besides, travellers are required to pay for the cost of hotel reservation at designated hotels before boarding the flight, the statement added.