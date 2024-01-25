10 hours ago

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has shared his insights into the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Ghana faced an early exit from the tournament after failing to secure a victory against Mozambique in the final group game.

Badu highlighted several key areas where he believes the team fell short, pointing out deficiencies in concentration, communication, character, and confidence.

“The team lacked concentration, communication, character and confidence. Normally, when you have confidence, character and you are able to concentrate and communicate well, it helps as a team”

“A good communication can help save a point. Anyone who watched Mauritania’s game against Algeria can detect that the character of the Mauritanians was what Ghana were lacking, because you could see they are fighting, running and doing everything to get the points.

The team lacked confidence because after taking the lead against Mozambique things turn upside down, you could there was nothing at stake for the players” he said.

According to him, a team with confidence, character, and effective communication can navigate challenges and salvage crucial points, elements he felt were lacking in the Black Stars' campaign.

He drew attention to the contrasting performance of Mauritania against Algeria, emphasizing the visible determination, fight, and effort displayed by the Mauritanian team to secure points.

Badu emphasized that the Black Stars lacked confidence, especially after taking the lead against Mozambique, where the situation turned against them.

The former Ghana international suggested that addressing these fundamental aspects would contribute to a stronger and more competitive national team.

He expressed disappointment in the team's inability to progress further in the tournament and identified key areas for improvement.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are scheduled to return to action in March during the FIFA international break. They are expected to face World Champions Argentina in a friendly match in Beijing, China.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has taken decisive action, announcing the dismissal of head coach Chris Hughton and the entire technical team following the subpar performance at AFCON 2023.