2 hours ago

Great Olympics has endured a tumultuous season, marked by underwhelming performances, and their recent 0-0 draw against Karela left them languishing in the 16th position in the Ghana Premier League.

However, former player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu remains steadfast in his belief that the team will overcome the odds and avoid relegation, even as the mathematical possibility looms.

In an interview with Original FM, Agyemang Badu, who previously donned the 'Dade' side's jersey, expressed his unwavering faith in the team's survival. "Let me be clear, Olympics will never face relegation. That is out of the question. It is a remarkable club, and sometimes, challenges like this can arise. I am highly optimistic that Olympics will pull through," he affirmed.

Despite his current separation from the club, Agyemang Badu remains dedicated and resolute in his support for the Accra-based team. He emphasized, "Although I am facing some personal difficulties and I am not currently with them, I do not want my name to be associated with the club's relegation in the history books."

Great Olympics now face a critical task of securing crucial victories in their remaining three matches to ensure their survival.

Their upcoming fixture sees them hosting Accra Lions at the WAFA Park on Sunday, followed by encounters with Dreams FC and Nsoatreman to conclude the season. The team must display unwavering determination and deliver standout performances to secure the necessary points and avoid the threat of relegation.

As the season draws near its closure, the Great Olympics faithful will undoubtedly draw inspiration from Agyemang Badu's unwavering support and optimism.

The team's fate hangs in the balance, and their fight for survival continues with every match they face.