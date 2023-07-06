1 hour ago

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, former Black Meteors midfielder, has asserted his physical fitness and dismissed any notions of retiring from the game.

Despite being currently unattached after parting ways with Great Olympics midway through the previous season, Badu is eager to make a return to the football pitch.

The former Udinese Calcio player has expressed his readiness to play in the local league or explore opportunities in Europe, Asia, or anywhere else across the globe.

With a keen understanding of his body, Badu stated, "As a player, I am attuned to my body. If I wake up one day and feel that my body is not responding well to the demands of the game, I will consider retirement. But at the moment, I feel physically fit and free from any injuries."

Following the conclusion of his contract with Great Olympics, Badu is currently a free agent, which opens up possibilities for his next move.

He shared, "My contract with Olympics has ended, and I am now a free agent. If I receive an offer that meets my expectations, I will carefully consider it. For now, I am still very much involved in the game."

Regarding the potential renewal of his contract with Great Olympics, Badu expressed doubt, saying, "I don't believe so. I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to work with them. However, at this moment, I am not under contract with them. But in football, you never say never. Anything is possible. As of now, though, I am not tied to them."

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu emphasized his openness to various possibilities and demonstrated his eagerness to seize any football opportunity that arises, be it from Ghana, Africa, or anywhere else in the world.

Remembered for his historic goal in the U-20 World Cup final against Brazil in 2009, where his final spot kick secured Ghana's victory, Badu continues to make his mark in the footballing world.