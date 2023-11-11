1 hour ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu expressed his heartfelt desire for twins during his traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The ex-football player, who married his longtime partner Reggietta Affua Arthur, shared his unique wish for one of the twins to follow in his footsteps and play for the Black Stars, while the other would shine on the pitch for the Black Queens, Ghana's senior female national team.

"I want twins; one for the Black Stars and another for the Black Queens. Amen!" he prayed.

The joyous traditional ceremony was attended by guests, dignitaries, and former Black Stars players who came to support Agyemang-Badu on his special day.

The National Chief Imam and members of the famous East Legon Executive Club bestowed their blessings upon the couple.

Agyemang-Badu, known for his successful international football career, was part of the Black Satellites team that won the U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

Over the course of his career, he played for the Black Stars, earning 78 caps and scoring 11 goals.