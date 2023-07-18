1 hour ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has expressed his desire to return to his former club, Asante Kotoko.

Badu had a brief loan spell at Asante Kotoko before embarking on his European journey, where he played in 18 matches and scored two goals in 2008.

Following the end of his contract with Great Olympics, Agyemang-Badu is now a free agent and open to offers from interested teams.

He has requested patience from Kotoko fans as administrative processes with Manhyia, the seat of the Asante Kingdom, are ongoing. Once the club presents a favorable offer, he is willing to sign and rejoin the team.

"My contract with Great Olympics has ended, and I'm available for any team that meets my demands," he stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Agyemang-Badu also hinted at a possible return to Asante Kotoko, expressing the need for fans to be patient and wait for the completion of administrative processes by Manhyia.

"When Kotoko presents an offer after that and I find it favorable, I will sign and rejoin them," he added.

Having represented Ghana in 78 matches and scoring 11 goals, Agyemang-Badu has enjoyed an illustrious career.

He has also featured for clubs like Udinese Calcio and Hellas Verona, showcasing his talent and experience.

Fans of Asante Kotoko will eagerly await the outcome of the administrative processes and the potential return of Agyemang-Badu to the club.