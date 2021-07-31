21 minutes ago

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has made a return to football after a long break by signing for Chinese Super League side Qingdao FC.

The former Ghana U-20 World Cup winner has not played football since leaving lower tier Italian side Hellas Verona in January 2021.

Its been months on the sidelines without active football but the 30 year old midfielder is back to football after signing a one year deal with the Chinese outfit.

He passed his medical examination on Friday before signing his contract with his new side on Friday.

The former Udinese midfielder has been without a club since leaving Hellas Verona early in the year and was even linked with a return to the local league.

He has in the past played for Berekum Arsenal, Kotoko, Udinese, Hellas Verona in a career which has mostly been in Italy.

Agyemang Badu has been capped 76 times for the senior national team of Ghana, scoring eleven goals in the process.