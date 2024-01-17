1 hour ago

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has expressed strong optimism that the Ghanaian national team will secure a victory against Egypt with the right preparations.

The Black Stars faced a disappointing start in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, suffering a painful 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening game.

Currently at the bottom of Group B with no points after the first round of matches, Ghana is in a critical position and requires a win against Egypt to advance to the next round.

Badu acknowledged the difficulty of playing against Egypt but believes that with hard work and thorough preparation, the Black Stars can emerge victorious.

"Playing against Egypt will be a very crucial game. They drew against Mozambique and will now want the points against Ghana.

The Black Stars also need to win against Egypt, but I think it will be difficult. It is a crucial game on Thursday, but I am very optimistic that with the right start and preparations, we can sail through against them," Badu stated in an interview with Citi FM.

Ghana is set to face Egypt in the second round of matches on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium.

The outcome of this match will significantly impact the Black Stars' chances of progressing in the tournament.