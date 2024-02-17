1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has opened up about the challenges faced by ex-Black Stars players in the wake of the recent deaths of two teammates, Christian Atsu and Raphael Dwamena.

Badu shared his sentiments during the funeral service of Raphael Dwamena, who tragically passed away due to a heart attack while playing in the Albanian league.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, Badu acknowledged the profound difficulty in coping with these losses, stating, "It's a difficult situation, but what can we do about it?"

He highlighted the unpredictable nature of death and expressed the struggle of coming to terms with losing teammates at such young ages, citing the poignant biblical adage "everybody wants to be 70 and above."

Badu's remarks come amidst the recent observance of the first anniversary of Christian Atsu's passing on February 6, 2024, and the funeral of Raphael Dwamena on February 16, 2024.

These losses have deeply affected the Ghanaian football community, and Badu's words shed light on the emotional toll experienced by those who knew and shared the field with these departed teammates.