Emmanuel Avornyo, the striker for Bechem United, has stressed the importance of maintaining focus as his team prepares for their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko.

The Hunters are gearing up for an away game against the Porcupines in week seven of the Ghanaian top-flight on Sunday.

Bechem United recently ended a four-match winless streak with a victory over Berekum Chelsea and are eager to build on this success.

Avornyo, speaking in an interview with Kessben FM, expressed the team's readiness for the crucial match against Kotoko.

He emphasized the significance of staying focused, saying, "Our preparation is going well. We are preparing for the league, not just for the Kotoko match. It's true that they are in good form, but we are also a strong team. Everyone knows Kotoko is a very good side; they are a strong team."

"For a game like this, we need to stay focused. We are really concentrating on the match. It's not just me but the entire team," Avornyo added, highlighting the collective effort required to perform well in the upcoming game.