Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has officially completed his transfer to Turkish club Konyaspor.

The versatile player, who previously played for the Swedish team Elfsborg, has signed a 2.5-year contract with Konyaspor, solidifying his commitment to the ambitious Turkish side.

The signing ceremony took place at the Konya Metropolitan Stadium Press Conference Hall, with Konyaspor Football Branch Manager Yusuf Küçükbakırcı present.

Boateng, at 26 years old, brings a wealth of experience from his previous stints with clubs such as Hapoel Tel Aviv, Aduana Stars, WAFA SC, Feyenoord Fetteh, and Feyenoord Ghana.

Known for his dynamic style of play and versatility in midfield, Boateng showcased his skills in 52 games during his time with Elfsborg, contributing with one goal and three assists.

Wearing jersey number 26 for Konyaspor, Boateng is expected to make a significant impact in the Turkish league as he embarks on this new chapter in his football career.