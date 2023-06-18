27 minutes ago

In the MLS clash between New England Revolution and Orlando City SC at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Emmanuel Boateng played a crucial role in his team's 3-1 victory on Saturday night.

After a relatively slow start to the game, Boateng, the Ghanaian winger, made an impact in the 51st minute. He scored a left-footed stunner by pouncing on a rebound and slotting the ball home, giving his team the breakthrough goal.

The New England Revolution continued their impressive performance, with Argentine forward Gustavo Bou adding a second goal in the 69th minute.

Throughout the match, Bruce Arena's side displayed high tenacity and determination.

Orlando City managed to pull one goal back in the 80th minute through Duncan McGuire. However, New England quickly restored their two-goal lead as Carles Gil brilliantly finished a dangerous counterattack to secure the victory.

Emmanuel Boateng's goal in this match takes his tally to two goals in 16 appearances, and he has also provided two assists so far in the season.