4 hours ago

Emmanuel Boateng showcased his playmaking abilities by providing an assist in Elfsborg's commanding 4-0 win over Kalmar FF in the Swedish top-tier league at Guldfageln Arena on Sunday.

The talented midfielder has proven to be a vital component for the Elegants since joining the club in 2021, featuring in 35 games across all competitions.

Elfsborg has been in good form, securing a 2-0 victory over Hammarby previously, which kept them in close pursuit of league leaders Malmo.

However, their triumph over Kalmar has propelled them to the top of the table with 35 points.

The away side, Elfsborg, opened the floodgates of goals in the 30th minute, followed by their second goal in the 52nd minute courtesy of Jeppe Okkels.

Kosovan midfielder Besfort Zeneli then added the third goal in the 77th minute, assisted by Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng.

Just two minutes later, Elfsborg continued their attacking onslaught and were rewarded with a fourth goal, securing an emphatic 4-0 victory at full time.

Emmanuel Boateng's contributions on the field have been instrumental in Elfsborg's success, and his assist in this match further exemplified his impact.

Elfsborg's strong performance has solidified their position as a title contender in the Swedish top-flight league.