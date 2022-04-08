1 hour ago

Veteran former Ghana striker Emmanuel Clottey has started his coaching career in earnest with lower tier side Cheetah FC.

The 34 year old last season played for Berekum Chelsea but was released by the club at the start of the season.

Clottey has been spotted among the back room staff of Kasoa based second division side Cheetah FC which is headed by former Kotoko coach Akakpo Patron.

The veteran won the Ghana Premier League goalking with Accra Great Olympics before he went on an abortive move to Austria.

He later joined then nouveau rich Berekum Chelsea in 2010 and helped them in lifting their first Ghana Premier League title.

Clottey went ahead to help Chelsea into the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time and also scored 12 goals in the process.

After producing on the African big stage, Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis shelled out $1.5 million for the Ghanaian strike.