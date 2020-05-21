16 minutes ago

Embattled Emmanuel Clottey on Wednesday accused former head of administration and legal affairs of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Sarfo Duku Esq. for trying to bribe him with an amount of GHC30,000 so his court case issue with Kotoko was settled out of court before Wednesday's ruling.

The former Esperance de Tunis striker filed a suit in August 2019 against Asante Kotoko seeking for some reliefs.

That the court compels Asante Kotoko to pay $180,000 fine imposed on him by FIFA for breaching a valid contract with Tunisian giants Esperance somewhere in 2015.

Emmanuel Clottey joined the Porcupine Warriors in the year 2015 but Esperance claimed he was still their player and had breach his contract, the case was heard by FIFA and the player and his new club Asante Kotoko were jointly and severally charged to pay the amount of $180,000.

Kotoko were found guilty to have used the player in a Ghana Premier League game and recently struck a $240,000 agreement with the North African giants.

The player among the reliefs was also seeking the court to compel Asante Kotoko to pay him his salaries and allowances he would have received during the period of a one year ban imposed on him by FIFA.

All the reliefs that were being sought have been quashed by the court on Wednesday while cost of GHC5000 has been awarded against the player in favour of Kotoko.

Samuel Sarfo Duku Esq. has thrown venom on the former Kotoko striker in an interview with Kumasi FM calling him a low witted person for accusing him of bribery.

“I do not want to say Emmanuel Clottey is unwise, it sounds too strong but his level of appreciation of certain things is very low.”

“I had always maintained Emmanuel Clottey has no case in his suit against us, how would I turn to bribe him for an out of court settlement? Sometimes after sessions at the court-room, he will jovially tell us to get him some amount of money for an out of court settlement. In some few times, I have to give him transportation fee back home.”

“Before I joined Kotoko, I understand Dr Kwame Kyei tried engaging him for a mutual understanding in settling the issue rather than resorting to the law court. In one of my conversation with him, I asked his demands for an out of court settlement and he requested for GHC100,000. He kept pressuring me to talk to Dr Kwame Kyei for a token so the case will be brought out of court but I insisted Kotoko had a fine case to continue in court after he had rejected our earlier plea. We never approached him with any amount of money.”

“Emmanuel Clottey from the beginning was ignorant of his own case and misled his lawyers. He didn’t understand the ruling from FIFA. The court had sympathy for him until we tendered in excess of twenty-three(23) documents, the court got a fair idea of the case afterwards.”

“Clottey is a fine player but lacks understanding in his own field, his age does not correspond with his intelligence.”