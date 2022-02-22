2 hours ago

There was a lot to be happy about for most Nigerians last weekend as they gear up to face the Black Stars of Ghana next month.

If there was anything, Nigeria have showed that they do not lack the fire power when they meet Ghana as most of their stars shone by scoring for their various clubs.

Emmanuel Dennis was the star of the show as he helped his relegation threatened Watford side get their first three points since Roy Hodgson took over the club from Claudio Ranieri in their 1-0 win against Aston Villa.

The visitors' hopes of staying in the Premier League had largely been written off by most after a dreadful recent run had seen them lose 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions heading to Villa Park - a sequence of results that had led to Hodgson's arrival at the club.

Nigeria new boy Ademola Lookman scored for the Foxes in their 2-1 defeat at Molineux as the Foxes continued their bad run in the Premier League.

The 24 year old former England youth star had his nationalty switch confirmed by FIFA on February 11th, 2022 and will be eligible to play against Ghana next month.

Moses Simon who shone for Nigeria at the AFCON with his performance continued on Saturday as he helped his French Ligue 1 side Nantes over come the mighty PSG on Saturday.

The Nigerian winger provided the assist for the opening goal and was a delight to watch as his side defeated PSG.

Genk striker, Paul Onuachu was absent at the AFCON but proved his value for his Belgian side as he marked his 100th appearance for the Belgian side with his 15th goal of the league season this past week.

His current form has proved what he delivered the last term was not a fluke.

Wilfred Ndidi scored his second goal in Europe this season with his strike against Randers for Leicester City Thursday. He also hit the 200-match milestone for his club. Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen was on hand at the King Power Stadium to watch Ndidi produce another top-class performance.