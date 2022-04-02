1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi made his 150th appearance for his Italian Serie A side Spezia last Saturday in their Coppa Italia game against Como.

Spezia won the said match by 5-1 with the Ghanaian winger providing one assist in their big win.

But before the game, the Italian-born Ghanaian was handed a plaque to recognize his contribution to the club after making his 150th appearance since joining Spezia.

He first joined the Italian side in the lower reaches of the Italian leagues in 2016 but went on loan to Pistoiese and other clubs before helping them gain promotion into the Italian Serie A.

Since joining the club he has made 150 appearances for Spezia scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists for his side.

He has been capped three times by Ghana but in recent times he has been overlooked by the national team coaches.