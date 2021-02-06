2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi snatched a win for his side Spezia with a late strike in a comeback win over Sassuolo on Saturday.

Spezia the away side gave Sassuolo the shock of their lives as they beat them at their own backyard 2-1.

It was the home side who broke the deadlock of the game in the in the 25th minute through Francesco Caputo as they home side made clear their intentions.

The away side upped their game and they were duly rewarded with the equalizer in the 39th minute through Croatian defender Martin Erlic to make it 1-1.

At this point it appeared the match was heading for a stalemate but Emmanuel Gyasi had other ideas as he scored what turned out to be the winner on the 78th minute.

The Italian born Ghanaian was quick to react to a rebound as he fired home from inside the penalty box to give Spezia a 2-1 win.

Gyasi who has been an ever present in the Spezia line up has scored 2 goals and provided 4 assists in 21 league appearances so far this campaign.