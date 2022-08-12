1 hour ago

Emmanuel Keyekeh has departed Kumasi Asante Kotoko following the expiration of the player's contract with the club.

He joined Kotoko in September 2020 from fellow Premier League side Karela United but injuries and loss of form contributed to his poor showing for the reds.

"Everyone at Asante Kotoko wishes to express our gratitude to Emmanuel Keyekeh for his contribution to our success.The player leaves following the expiration of his Contract with the club... All the best for the future Emma" the club announced.

He began his Kotoko career well but injuries and loss of form meant that he was on the periphery most time.

The defensive midfielder joined Kotoko after a stellar season with Karela United and will be looking forward to getting his career back on track at a new club.

The 24-year-old made 14 appearances for Asante Kotoko last season as they won the league last season.