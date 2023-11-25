49 minutes ago

Emmanuel Mensah, often referred to as "Baby Jet" in homage to Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan, showcased his scoring prowess by notching his eighth goal of the season for Romanian side CSM Sighetu Marmatiei in the third-tier.

In the recent encounter against CSM Satu Mare at home, the former Young Apostles player demonstrated his proficiency by converting a second-half penalty, leveling the score in a 2-1 victory for his team.

This marks another impressive performance for Mensah, who just two weeks ago scored a remarkable brace, including a stunning overhead kick, in a commanding 4-0 win over Olympia Satu Mare.

His goal-scoring form continued last month when he secured a brace, including a last-gasp equalizer, in a thrilling 2-2 draw with CS Minaur Baia Mare.

Emmanuel Mensah's consistent goal contributions highlight his impact on CSM Sighetu Marmatiei's campaign in the third-tier Romanian football.