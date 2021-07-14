2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey could have a last league touch at Sagakope after returning to training with the Phobians ahead of their final league against WAFA.

Nettey got injured in the team's super clash game against Kotoko in Accra and has been out of action in team's previous two league matches.

But he could be given a role on Saturday as the Phobians seek to climax their league win with a win over the dreaded WAFA.

They are already the Champions of the 2020/21 league but a win at Sogakope will serve as an Icing on the cake for Coach Samuel Boadu and his boys.

It will also mark a happy return for Nettey, wo has been very instrumental in the Phobians campaign.

He was stretched of just after ten minutes in the game against their perennial rival at the Accra Sports Stadium, a game the Phobians won by 1-0.

Fortunately for the Capital based club, the workaholic midfielder was present at the club's training session at the Fadama Astroturf on Wednesday.

He is expected to be part of Hearts of Oak squad to travel to Sogakope for WAFA SC clash after spending three weeks in the treatment room.