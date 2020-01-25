15 minutes ago

Ghnaian defender Emmauel Sowah joined Belgian Jupiler Pro league side KAS Eupen from Anderlecht after an injury ravaged career.

While he did not play a minute with Anderlecht in the first part of the season, Emmanuel Sowah arrived in Eupen this winter after being handed a trial which he passed with aplomb in Doha.

Present at a press conference before traveling this Saturday at 8 p.m. in Waasland-Beveren, the right back spoke of his arrival.

He says that he will not let this glorious opportunity to enjoy his football at Eupen pass him by as he has been restricted at Anderlecht mostly through injuries and at times poor form.

The Ghanaian defender has the chance to start afresh after the troubles he went through at Anderlecht.

AS Eupen travels this Saturday evening to Waasland Beveren, a direct competitor at the bottom of the table. Benat San José, the Euenois coach, selected 18 players for the occasion. Including Emmanuel Sowah, the recent defector from Anderlecht.