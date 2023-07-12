2 hours ago

Emmanuel Yeboah, the striker for Ghana's Black Meteors, has decided not to assess his own performance at the recently concluded CAF U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Instead, he humbly leaves the judgment of his contributions in the hands of the Ghanaian fans who watched the tournament.

Although Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage, Yeboah emerged as a shining light for the Black Meteors, scoring three goals in the three matches he played.

His exceptional performance left an indelible mark on the tournament.

Yeboah's goal-scoring feat began with a memorable display against Congo, where he came off the bench to score two crucial goals, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory for his team before scoring Ghana's only goal in its last match against Guinea which ended 1-1.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Yeboah expressed the challenges he faced in evaluating his involvement in the competition.

"Sometimes you play a game and you will think you have done well, but the fans will think otherwise," he stated. "I cannot rate myself. I leave that to the fans."

Looking ahead, the talented forward emphasized his unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional performances whenever he has the opportunity to represent any national team.

"I expect to achieve and score more goals for the Ghana national team as well," he added.

Yeboah's humility and dedication to continuous improvement are commendable, reflecting his passion for the sport and his desire to contribute meaningfully to future endeavors with the national team.

As he continues to progress in his career, fans eagerly anticipate his future performances and the undeniable impact he will make on Ghanaian football.