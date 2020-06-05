58 minutes ago

The league may not have ended as the coronavirus pandemic has stalled the progress of games but at least for the 15 and 16 matches that were played some players shone through out the league.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Empem Dacosta has picked his own teammate Justice Blay as the best player in the Ghana Premier League.

The on loan Kotoko player from Medeama has been a stand out performer in the Ghana Premier League this season prior to the coronavirus induced suspension.

Blay has solely been missed each time he has not played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko scoring two goals and winning the team's player of the month in January.

In an interview with Kumasi based Light FM, Empem Dacosta who himself have had his own problems at the club did not mince words when he picked his teammate as the best player not only at Kotoko but the whole league.

“Without fear or favour, Justice Blay is the best player not only for Asante Kotoko but the Ghana Premier League. He is unmatched at that regista role. We mostly felt his absence in our games,” he told Kumasi-based Light FM.

After a string of poor performances and a subsequent red card in a game Kotoko lost against Berekum Chelsea at home Empem Dacosta was on the fringes of the first team and was close to the exit door to Legon Cities.