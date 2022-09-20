2 hours ago

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty has been enstooled chief by the Igbo Community in Ghana.

His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu, Nigerian King of the Igbo Community in Ghana conferred on her Chief Ugo Nma, to wit beautiful eagle, for promoting Igbo culture and tradition in Ghana and beyond.

This was at a special ceremony attended by several dignitaries including Gifty’s husband, Hopeson Adorye who was there to give his total support.

In an acceptance speech, Empress thanked the Igbo community for the honour bestowed on her.

She, therefore, declared her preparedness to serve the West African tribe adding that she now identifies as one of them.

“I am more than thrilled to be part of history as the Igbo Community in Ghana chief marks its 10th anniversary on the throne today.

This honour by extension would deepen the cultural and economic ties between Ghana and Nigeria. For this reason, I would avail myself of this cause, because we stand to gain a lot by working together as Africans. From today, I am one of you. DAAAAAAAAAAALU,” she wrote on Instagram.