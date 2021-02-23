2 hours ago

Member of Parliament[MP] for Assin South Constituency, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour says Parliament must enact a law to ban Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) movement in Ghana.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour condemned the move to promote and accept the practice of homosexuality in the country.

He called on the government and the nation to unite and fight against the imposition of homosexual acts in the country.

The establishment of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) office in Accra has raised serious concerns.

Many Ghanaians and nation leaders have called on the government and the national security apparatus to immediately close down the office.

With some people pelting stones at the office, there are a few human rights activists who are also on the side of the nascent LGBTQI community.

To the Assin South MP, discussing LGBTQI issues as well as its practice should be absolutely outlawed in the country.

"We should propose legislation to ban advocacy of LGBT matters. If we can't stay on radio to make advert and promote cocaine, theft, armed robbery and so forth which are against the law, we shouldn't allow people to promote issues like LGBT. We plead with all Ghanaians to support us. Just as we have galamsey fight and corruption fight or fight against corruption, this is a fight against fundamental values and customs and beliefs of the people of Ghana. We shouldn't politicize the issue. If we make it NDC/NPP issue, we will lose the fight. If we make it Christians vrs Muslims, we will lose the fight. We must all unite," he said during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.