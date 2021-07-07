1 hour ago

Enepa Ventures, a leading household name in Agri-input manufacturing, importation, supplies, and distribution in the country has outdoored the most advanced Maize seeds – SC 719 hybrid into the market for farmers.

In a press statement, the Group Managing Director of Enepa Ventures, Mr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah, described the hybrid, as a more improved seed over other traditional varieties, yielding bigger crops.

“The Maize seed – SC719, imported by Enepa Ventures, is developed for drought and all other weather conditions. It has been demonstrated to do extremely well, in hot weather conditions and even, in times, when there is little rainfall.”

Mr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah further explained that “The SC719 seed is a late-maturing seed, ranging between 115-120 days. This new variety has no or very minimal percentage of diseases, making it more productive for Farmers”.

“It currently boasts of the highest yields among the various seed varieties, with about 10-12 tonnes per hectare.”

He said, “when you choose this variety of seed, you can be certain that, you have chosen a seed line, that can better deal with the changing climate. The stress tolerance of the seed has been improved and enhanced, in our quest to import and introduce seeds that align with our climate conditions. The seed has high adaptability and Nitrogen use efficiency.”

“We have no doubt it will develop a better plant type that would grow in any culture or environment, yet still be more productive,” he added

In a period where resiliency and sustainability are at the centre of farm growth, the maize seeds – SC719, have come at a more appropriate time, as outcomes from continuous trials, has demonstrated the ability of the seeds, to produce the right quantity of yield, even with lower fertilizer application and less water.

The maize seeds have proven to deliver high productivity and profitability for the farmer, which is essential for agriculture value chain partnerships, towards sustainability, creating opportunities and solidifying networks among value chain such as input suppliers, farmers, marketers, manufacturers, traders, consumers, and others.”

The Enepa imported SC 719, has been tested and approved by the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Division of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, for sales and distribution, under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) campaign.

The SC719 Maize seeds are currently available at Enepa Ventures Offices in Kumasi and at AMG Fertilizers offices in Accra.

Input dealer shops across the sixteen (16) of the country also have the SC719 in stock. We encourage Maize farmers to look out for it when purchasing. The statement concluded.

About Enepa Ventures

Enepa Ventures is one of the oldest household names in Agri-input manufacturing, supplies, and distribution in Ghana.

For over fifteen years in operation, Enepa Ventures has been at the forefront of growing the agricultural sector in Ghana, through the importation, distribution, and supply of quality agri-inputs to farmers across the 16 regions of Ghana and other West African Countries.

Enepa Ventures has established a reputation as a leader in high-quality and effective fertilizer products, seeds, weedicides, and other essential agro-input products.

Its products are innovatively and scientifically developed, largely based on nutrients requirements.

Its range of products include Enepa Fertilizer, Enepa Seeds, and Enepa weedicides.

Source: citifmonline.com