Members of the inter-party resistance against the Electoral Commission's plan to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 general elections poured onto the streets in Kumasi Tuesday morning in protest.

The protest followed a similar one in Tamale last week.

The group has been arguing that it was unnecessary to compile a new register and that it would be a waste of public resources despite the Electoral Commission's explanation of its importance.

The protestors held placards some which read, "End conspiracy to rig the elections", "Thieves! You want to chop our money for free" and"Conspiracy to rig the upcoming elections exposed."

Among the leadership of the protestors were the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Member of Parliament for Asawasi, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Hassan Ayariga of the APC, National Chairman of the PNC, Bernard Mornah and some other leaders of the NDC.