3 hours ago

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently going through pains and frustration, radio presenter Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady, has claimed.

The outspoken broadcaster claims that the President is upset about the current high inflation rate and the cedi's depreciation, both of which she says require immediate attention.

Speaking in a Facebook broadcast on Ghana's economy, Vim Lady, therefore, advised the President to stop traveling the nation and focus instead on getting rid of the "mess" and "crisis" his government has caused.

"This is the highest inflation in 18 years since Ghana started its democratic governance about 30 years ago. Also, this is the highest level our cedi has been depreciated, it's a mess. This is why the President is pained, the pain is frustrating him," she claimed.

"Now my suggestion is that the President should end his tour of the country, we are in crisis. Instead, he should engage the citizenry in public broadcasts and express regret for messing up the economy," she urged.

Vim Lady also admonished the President to maintain his concentration and use the remaining two years of his term to restore the Ghanaian economy, which has been damaged during his tenure.

"Look, if you want to save your reputation, you just have two years to make a change. You still have two years left if you want us to think that this is the same Akufo-Addo from "Kume preko" days," she admonished.