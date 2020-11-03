44 minutes ago

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’, Kuami Eugene, has distanced himself from Sarkodie’s ‘Happy Days’ song despite being featured by the ‘Artiste of the Decade.’

The song has stirred controversy as it is purported to have endorsed incumbent president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President himself has since endorsed the “nice song”.

Speaking on 3FM on Tuesday, November 3, the ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker said he only performed his lines and was not privy to the whole song.

“I still don’t know the idea behind the whole song,” he said.

He hopes the backlash emanating from the song will not affect his “young” career.

“I am just uncomfortable that I can’t just defend myself because I have no idea,” he said.

He, however, indicated that the development will not affect his relationship with Sarkodie as it is being dealt with at a management-to-management level.