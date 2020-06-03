1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced “Endurance” as the theme for the month of June 2020.

This decision is based on the uncertainty and difficulty surrounding the resumption of football in the country and calls on Ghanaians to have the ability to endure the unpleasant process or situation without giving way.

The initiative forms part of the Association’s brand marketing and communication strategy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

With all football activities suspended since March 2020, endurance has become paramount. The theme is meant to encourage industry players to keep hope alive, observe the safety protocols and make all effort to be physically and mentality strong during these difficult times.

Currently, the COVID-19 spread in Ghana has reached over 8,000 confirmed cases.

"As we mark the month of June, the GFA calls on all Ghanaians to continue to support the #BringBackTheLove campaign for our football with “Endurance”", The GFA writes.