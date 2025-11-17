6 hours ago

Ghana’s Energy Commission has announced the full enforcement of new energy efficiency standards and labelling regulations for electrical appliances and renewable energy products, beginning December 1, 2025. The announcement marks the end of a phased transition period that followed the passage of 19 Legislative Instruments (L.I.s) by Parliament in 2022.

The regulations aim to curb electricity waste, ensure safer appliances, reduce consumer electricity bills, and protect the local market from substandard imports.

A one-year moratorium, which ended in November 2023, allowed importers and retailers to adapt to the new rules. However, the Commission says the adjustment period is now over, and strict compliance will be demanded at all entry points.

From December 1, 2025, importers of regulated products—including air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, electric motors, solar panels, microwave ovens, and washing machines—must:



Register all products with the Commission



Submit appliances for testing and verification



Comply with new efficiency labels before clearance at the ports

Products that fail the new standards will not be allowed into the country and may be re-exported at the importer’s cost, in addition to enforcement surcharges.

Air conditioners face some of the strictest updates under the new regime.

From December 2025:



Non-ducted ACs below 4 kW must meet a minimum Annual Energy Efficiency Ratio (AEER) of:

3.22 for inverter models

3.66 for fixed-speed compressors



Importation of ACs built under the old 2005 efficiency regulations is completely banned.



Any non-compliant AC arriving after the enforcement date will be re-tested and potentially re-exported.



Appliances already in Ghana, whether in retail showrooms or warehouses, may continue to be sold.



However, old and new labels will run concurrently until July 2026.



After this date, only the new label format will be accepted for all appliances on the market.

The Commission clarified that:Retailers are encouraged to stock energy-efficient options—particularly inverter air conditioners—to ease the transition and help consumers avoid high electricity costs.

The Energy Commission says the new enforcement is part of a broader national drive to: