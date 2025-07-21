1 hour ago

Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor (R) and BOST MD Afetsi Awoonor (L)

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has commended the leadership of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) for ushering in a new era of operational efficiency and contributing significantly to the transformation of Ghana’s energy sector.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on July 16, 2025, Mr. Jinapor highlighted several key reforms and accomplishments achieved over the past seven months, with particular emphasis on BOST’s progress and its strategic role in the sector.

“I’m beginning to see positive trends at BOST,” he said. “We are already working to extend a pipeline from Ghana to Burkina Faso, which will position Ghana as the central hub for petroleum exports to our northern neighbour.”

The minister praised BOST Managing Director Afetsi Awoonor and his deputy for their leadership and commitment to operational excellence, noting their role in strengthening Ghana’s strategic fuel reserves.

“BOST is performing exceptionally well in improving our national reserves. I commend the Managing Director and his team for demonstrating competence and strong leadership,” he added.

Established in 1993, BOST plays a central role in Ghana’s energy infrastructure, tasked with storing and distributing petroleum products. Its performance is vital to ensuring national energy security and enhancing Ghana’s position as a regional energy logistics hub.

Reflecting on broader sector achievements, Mr. Jinapor expressed optimism about Ghana’s energy future, citing three main areas of progress.

First, he celebrated the stabilisation of electricity supply across the country, which he described as a critical achievement after years of intermittent outages.

“We have worked tirelessly to ensure reliable and consistent energy for all Ghanaians. This marks a major milestone in our energy journey,” he said.

Secondly, he highlighted the strengthening of Ghana’s petroleum reserves, attributing recent improvements to proactive government interventions.

“Our efforts to boost strategic reserves are paying off, and we remain committed to expanding this critical buffer,” he noted.

Thirdly, Mr. Jinapor underscored ongoing reforms aimed at increasing transparency and eliminating corruption within the energy sector.

“We have launched a sector-wide cleanup to ensure accountability and restore public confidence. Transparency is at the core of this administration’s energy policy,” he stated.

The Minister concluded with a call for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to maintain the current momentum and drive Ghana’s energy transition agenda forward.

“With unity and continued effort, I believe we can achieve even greater progress and build a more resilient, sustainable energy future for Ghana,” he affirmed.