2 hours ago

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has underscored the need for Ghana to make significant investments in the Volta River Authority (VRA) to strengthen its operations and reduce the country’s dependence on Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

According to the Minister, Ghana currently spends about $840 million annually on purchasing power from IPPs — an amount he believes could be redirected toward expanding the VRA’s generation capacity.

Speaking during a working visit to the VRA, Mr. Jinapor argued that channeling such funds into the state-owned utility would enable it to acquire additional thermal plants, boost production, and ultimately lower the cost of power generation.

“I was telling your Chief Executive that my experience with the IPPs has shown me that we must invest heavily in VRA,” he said. “We’re paying around $70 million every month — that’s about $840 million a year. If we had escrowed these payments into an account over the years, we could have built more thermal plants for VRA and generated cheaper power locally.”

He lamented that Ghana’s continued reliance on private IPPs has placed an unsustainable financial burden on the national budget, warning that energy sector shortfalls could soon consume a large portion of government expenditure.

“This year’s budget is giving us 28 billion — not for investment, but to pay energy sector shortfalls. If we don’t stop it, next year it will be 35 billion. That’s not sustainable,” he cautioned.

Mr. Jinapor revealed that ongoing negotiations with IPPs have already saved the government about $300 million, noting that the savings reflect progress in efforts to stabilise the sector.

“Based on the numbers I’m seeing, I’m confident that we can save a lot more. The renegotiation team’s work so far shows that we’ve already saved around $300 million from the IPPs,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s determination to turn around the sector’s finances and gradually wean it off the national budget.

“From the revenues we are generating and the improvements being made, I can see light at the end of the tunnel — even though there’s still more to be done,” Mr. Jinapor concluded.