Ghana’s Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has revealed that the previous administration secretly transferred ownership of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to a private company for just US$22 million, sparking major concerns about transparency, accountability, and the protection of national assets.

Speaking during a working visit to TOR, Mr. Jinapor described the transaction as “surreptitious,” questioning how such a critical national facility could be handed over under unclear terms and without the necessary approval from key oversight institutions.

“It is shocking that a strategic national asset like TOR could be transferred under such circumstances. This raises serious questions about transparency and value for money,” he stated.

He disclosed that the matter has been referred to the Attorney-General for legal review and possible action to determine the legitimacy of the deal and safeguard Ghana’s strategic energy infrastructure.

The revelation comes as TOR undergoes a phased rehabilitation programme aimed at restoring full operational efficiency after years of low output and technical challenges.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Edmond Kombat, the refinery has seen notable progress over the past nine months, including equipment upgrades, improved environmental compliance, and steps to boost daily refining capacity.

While commending management for these gains, Mr. Jinapor cautioned that frequent leadership changes had historically hindered TOR’s sustainability. He urged the adoption of long-term, transparent business models and partnerships that serve Ghana’s national interest.

“We must ensure that TOR is managed sustainably and transparently to deliver value to Ghanaians. Leadership stability and sound governance are key,” he stressed.

The Minister also announced a collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways to improve road infrastructure within the Tema industrial enclave, aimed at enhancing logistics and supply chain efficiency for the refinery and other energy-sector firms.

As part of his visit, Mr. Jinapor toured the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), where he expressed concern over the company’s worsening financial condition. Once a financially stable utility capable of funding major transmission projects independently, GRIDCo now faces liquidity challenges that threaten its operations.

He urged management to take decisive steps to restore financial stability, noting that GRIDCo’s efficiency is crucial to the success of President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy initiative, which depends on reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

Mr. Jinapor emphasised that his visits to TOR and GRIDCo form part of a broader government drive to modernise Ghana’s energy sector, improve corporate governance, and enhance accountability across all state-owned enterprises.

“We are committed to rebuilding trust, strengthening transparency, and ensuring that Ghana’s energy assets work for the collective good of our people,” he concluded.