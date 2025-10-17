2 hours ago

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has praised the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Edudzi Tameklo, for introducing innovative and forward-looking reforms in the regulation of the downstream petroleum sector.

The Minister said the NPA’s strategic approach under Tameklo’s leadership has been instrumental in maintaining a stable fuel supply chain and promoting efficiency within the petroleum distribution network.

Jinapor made these remarks on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, during a working visit to the NPA’s headquarters in Accra as part of his familiarization tour of energy sector agencies.

The visit aimed to assess ongoing activities, strengthen cooperation, and align government policy objectives with the operational strategies of key regulatory bodies within the sector.

In his address to the management and staff of the NPA, the Minister emphasized that the Authority plays a critical role in the petroleum value chain, adding that its regulatory functions directly impact the performance of the upstream sector.

“What you do here affects the upstream,” he stated, noting that the seamless coordination between NPA and other energy agencies is essential for the government’s broader energy transition agenda.

John Jinapor commended the NPA leadership for its commitment to maintaining market stability despite global price fluctuations and domestic demand pressures.

Touching on emerging trends in the energy space, the Minister drew attention to the growing number of dual-vehicle (DV) imports in the country, urging the Authority to adapt its operational frameworks to respond effectively to market dynamics and consumer behavior.

He charged staff to remain proactive, innovative, and efficient, stressing that a responsive NPA is key to achieving consumer satisfaction and sustaining investor confidence in the petroleum industry.

On his part, the NPA Chief Executive, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, expressed appreciation to the Minister for his visit and continuous guidance.

He acknowledged the strong collaboration between the Ministry and the Authority, describing the Minister as a leader with rich institutional memory and practical experience, having previously served as both Deputy Minister of Energy and Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Energy Committee.

Tameklo, who assumed office less than a year ago, highlighted that his team has worked tirelessly to implement President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for a robust and transparent downstream petroleum sector.

“We are carrying out President Mahama’s vision for the industry and will make life better for the people,” he stated.

He further commended the Directors, Departmental Heads, and staff of the Authority for their unwavering support over the past ten months, which, he said, has been vital in achieving operational efficiency and policy compliance.

Under Mr. Tameklo’s leadership, the NPA has undertaken several modernization and reform initiatives, including the digital tracking of fuel distribution, enhanced monitoring of fuel quality standards, and collaboration with private sector stakeholders to prevent smuggling and revenue leakages.

These interventions, according to industry observers, have reinforced consumer confidence and improved accountability in the downstream petroleum market.