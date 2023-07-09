4 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as Napo on Saturday, 8th July, 2023 at the Great Hall, KNUST was named as the overall Africa Role Model in Politics and Governance at the 14th MTN Pulse Africa Role Model Awards.

Organised by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), the award conferment recognized the Energy Minister’s position as “one of Africa’s Most Distinguished Role Models and Transformational Leaders in the corporate world; an elite listing of influential and inspiring leaders.”

According to the President of YPYC, Mr. Andy Osei Okrah, the award recipients constitute the finest selection of the most outstanding personalities who have truly excelled as transformational leaders and role models impacting society.

“The award winners are few and were carefully chosen on the back of several considerations”

“You are dexterous, tolerant, resolute and endowed with political far-sightedness, a virtue not lost on your constituents and the public at large. A golden fish cannot be hidden” portions of the citation presented to the Minister read.

In a brief remark, Dr. Prempeh expressed appreciation to the almighty God for the divine strength to serve his country diligently and to inspire young leaders.

“I am humbled by this recognition and wish that together we contribute our quota to make our country great and strong,” he said.

The Minister who is also Member of Parliament for Manhyia South by this award, joins the league of past award recipients in this category like former Presidents Rawlings, Kufuor and Mahama.

The category also includes the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, distinguished academics and other dignitaries of society.

Source: citifmonline