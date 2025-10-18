2 hours ago

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has confirmed that his ministry has submitted a comprehensive report on the case of the missing Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) containers to the Attorney General’s Office for review and appropriate action.

Speaking during a working visit to the ECG headquarters in Accra on Friday, October 17, Mr. Jinapor said the Attorney General is currently examining the report and assured that any individuals found culpable will face prosecution.

He commended the collaborative efforts of key stakeholders — including officials from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA), the National Security Coordinator, and the Chief of Staff — for their contributions toward recovering the containers.

“As Minister, I will not tolerate such occurrences again,” Mr. Jinapor stated. “The full document has been forwarded to the Attorney General, and if anyone is found culpable, the law will take its course.”

The Minister also disclosed that ECG’s management has reviewed 347 contracts and terminated 202 without any financial or legal repercussions — a move he described as part of efforts to enhance efficiency, accountability, and fiscal discipline within the company.

The issue of the missing containers first emerged in March 2025, when the Energy Ministry reported that about 1,300 ECG containers could not be accounted for. Subsequent investigations by a special committee revealed that over 2,600 containers had been traced, with approximately 1,500 later cleared from the ports.

Mr. Jinapor reiterated his ministry’s commitment to ensuring transparency, good governance, and institutional reform across the energy sector to restore public confidence and safeguard state resources.