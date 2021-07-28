3 hours ago

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, says he is committed to clean energy in the country.

Opoku Prempeh was speaking at the inauguration of the board of directors of the Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) in Accra on Tuesday (28 July).

He said at a time where Ghana is working assiduously towards boosting Ghana’s industrialisation with clean and reliable energy systems such as nuclear and renewables, the NPG has been strategically positioned to facilitate this drive.

“Renewable energy sources are expected to grow significantly which will make nuclear power, an important part of today’s clean energy drive. By turning to clean energy systems for electricity generation, we will be able to decarbonize key areas such as transportation and other environmental pollution activities,” the minister emphasised.

He charged the board of the NPG to focus on providing relevant resources to build a strong safety culture and resilience management systems.

Dr Opoku Prempeh said this will ensure that the government’s purpose will be achieved in the planning and development of nuclear infrastructure and related activities in Ghana.

In his remarks, the new board chairman, Prof. Nyarko, expressed his team’s gratitude to the president for reposing such confidence in them and urged them to work together as a team to overcome all challenges and provide benefits to the state.

The other members of the seven-member board include William Owireku Aidoo, Dr Stephen Yamoah, Patricia Appiagyei, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Anthony Selom Dzadzra and Dr Robert Bright Sogbaji.

Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) is the project organisation set up to manage Ghana’s first nuclear power project.

NPG has been designated to be the eventual owner and operator of Ghana’s first Nuclear Power Plant.