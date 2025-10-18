3 hours ago

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Jon Jinapor, has undertaken a working visit to the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) as part of efforts to assess, support, and modernise key institutions under the Ministry.

At the Tema Oil Refinery, Mr. Jinapor toured various sections of the facility to gain firsthand insight into ongoing upgrade works and the overall condition of the refinery. He reaffirmed TOR’s strategic importance to Ghana’s energy security and industrial growth, while expressing concern about the leadership instability that has impeded progress in recent years.

Commending the notable progress made at TOR over the past nine months, the Minister urged Managing Director Edmond Kombat and his team to maintain their current momentum and embrace innovative, sustainable strategies to improve operational efficiency and long-term resilience.

Mr. Jinapor also revealed that the previous administration had handed over TOR to a private company for just USD 22 million, describing the transaction as lacking transparency. He noted that the matter has been referred to the Attorney-General for legal advice and further action.

To improve logistics within the Tema industrial enclave, the Minister announced plans to collaborate with the Minister for Roads and Highways to address the poor road network that continues to hamper movement and productivity in the area.

During his visit to GRIDCo, Mr. Jinapor expressed concern about the decline in the company’s financial health, recalling that GRIDCo was once strong enough to finance major infrastructure projects independently.

“Sadly, that is no longer the case,” he remarked, urging management to adopt bold corrective measures to restore GRIDCo’s financial stability and technical leadership.

He emphasised that GRIDCo’s stability is vital to maintaining a reliable national power transmission system and to supporting the government’s 24-hour economy initiative, which aims to drive productivity and job creation through a dependable energy supply.

The Minister noted that his visits form part of a broader reform agenda to modernise Ghana’s energy institutions, enhance governance, and promote innovation in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for a resilient, secure, and future-ready energy sector.