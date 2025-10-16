10 minutes ago

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has confirmed that a section of the 161 kV Aboadze–Tarkwa transmission line, managed by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), has been damaged — a situation expected to cause temporary power interruptions in parts of the Western and Ashanti Regions.

In a statement released in Accra, the Ministry explained that a technical maintenance team has already been dispatched to the affected area to begin emergency repair works.

“The maintenance team has been swiftly deployed and is currently on-site, working diligently to restore the line as soon as possible,” the statement noted.

The Ministry said that technical assessments are underway to determine the extent of the damage and ensure the rapid restoration of transmission capacity.

Preliminary findings indicate that Kumasi and Tarkwa, along with surrounding areas, may experience intermittent power supply disruptions while the repair works continue.

“The analysis shows that parts of the Western and Ashanti Regions, particularly Kumasi and Tarkwa, may experience brief outages during this period,” the statement added.

“We wish to assure the general public that every effort is being made to repair the damage and normalise the situation,” it stated.

The Ministry expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the incident and reassured the public of swift intervention to restore normal power supply.It further emphasized its commitment to maintaining a stable and reliable electricity supply, despite the unexpected setback.

The Aboadze–Tarkwa transmission line is a critical infrastructure link in Ghana’s national power grid, facilitating energy transmission between the coastal generation hub and inland industrial areas.