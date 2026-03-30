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The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has refuted reports suggesting Ghana is facing a gas shortage, assuring that power generation remains stable and there is no risk of an imminent return to “dumsor.”

This clarification follows claims that gas supply constraints were forcing power producers to cut nearly 200 megawatts (MW) of electricity daily, sparking concerns about nationwide load shedding.

However, the Ministry maintains that such reports are inaccurate and do not reflect the current state of the energy sector.

Spokesperson and Head of Communication at the Ministry, Richmond Rockson, stated that there is no shortfall in fuel supply affecting electricity generation.

“There is no gas supply shortfall affecting power generation, and available fuel resources are adequate to meet the country’s electricity demand,” he said.

He explained that recent power outages experienced in some areas are instead linked to challenges within the electricity distribution network managed by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to Rockson, a technical review of ECG’s operations revealed that several transformers across the network are either faulty or operating beyond their capacity, largely due to years of underinvestment in maintenance and poor procurement planning.

“A comprehensive assessment of ECG’s operations revealed that several transformers across the network are either damaged or overloaded,” he noted.

To address these issues, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has approved a nationwide transformer upgrade programme aimed at strengthening the distribution network and improving power reliability.

As part of the initiative, ECG has begun upgrading key substations across parts of Accra, including Adenta, La, Teshie-Nungua, Nmai-Dzor, Baatsonaa, and Lashibi.

The project will involve replacing 12 transformers and increasing their capacity from 20/26 MVA to 30/39 MVA, a move expected to enhance electricity supply and reduce outages.