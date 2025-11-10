2 hours ago

Key stakeholders in Ghana’s energy sector are calling for greater transparency and accountability in the management of the GH₵1 Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy, urging government to explain how much has been collected and how the funds are being utilised.

The levy, introduced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on July 16, 2025, mandates Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to charge GH₵1 per litre on refined petroleum products. It was designed to generate additional revenue to fund fuel purchases for thermal power plants and pay down accumulated energy sector debts.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has led calls for clarity, with Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah demanding that government provide a detailed update in the 2026 Budget Statement. He also urged authorities to prioritise funding for the construction of a second gas processing plant, known as Train II, to enhance energy security.

“The economy seems to have adjusted to the levy, but accountability is essential. We expect the Finance Minister to provide a full report on how the revenue has been used,” Mr. Amoah said.

“Equally, we look forward to hearing concrete plans for the second gas processing plant to complement Atuabo, which will save the economy substantial foreign exchange.”

Meanwhile, in the downstream sector, fuel prices have edged lower in the first pricing window of November, supported by a stable cedi and favourable global petroleum prices.

Benjamin Nsiah, Executive Director of the Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSE), noted that maintaining currency stability is critical to sustaining the downward price trend at the pumps. He also urged government to close persistent revenue and system losses within the energy sector.

“Revenue mobilisation by ECG has improved, but system losses remain high. Through public-private partnerships, we can strengthen financial and operational discipline at ECG,” Mr. Nsiah said. “We expect stronger private sector participation in addressing these challenges.”

Despite relative stability in the downstream market, Ghana’s upstream oil and gas industry continues to face production declines and investment challenges. Nsiah cautioned that unless government reviews regulatory and licensing frameworks to attract new investors, declining output could threaten revenue targets and long-term energy sustainability.

“We must reform our upstream investment laws to attract mid-sized operators capable of scaling up production,” he stressed. “Without this, the country risks missing its projected revenue goals for 2025–2030.”

Sector analysts agree that improved transparency in revenue use, stronger investor confidence, and structural reforms will be vital to restoring financial stability and sustaining growth across Ghana’s energy value chain.