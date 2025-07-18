4 hours ago

Ghana’s energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by enhanced power reliability, financial transparency, and strategic infrastructure upgrades, according to the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Mr. John Jinapor.

In a media briefing, Mr. Jinapor highlighted that ongoing sector-wide reforms have stabilised the national electricity grid and laid a strong foundation for long-term sustainability.

To address the issue of unplanned power outages, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), under the Minister's directive, has launched a targeted initiative that includes detailed mapping of overhead feeders and the identification of structural faults and external interferences.

As part of efforts to streamline operations, a recent rationalisation exercise led to the termination of 202 dormant power supply contracts deemed non-performing. These contracts had a combined value of $227.6 million, £1.17 million, and €4.08 million. Another 145 contracts are under review and may also be terminated if violations are confirmed.

Mr. Jinapor also disclosed that the Ministry has introduced Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for ECG management at all operational levels to enhance accountability. ECG has also rolled out a modernised billing platform known as Zeus, aimed at improving customer service and billing efficiency.

Since February 2025, ECG has fully complied with the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM), ensuring prompt payments to key stakeholders including power generators, fuel suppliers, and GRIDCo. To promote transparency, a central holding account has been established at GCB Bank for disbursing CWM funds equitably.

“ECG achieved a record-breaking monthly revenue collection of GH¢1.678 billion in June 2025, a 47.3% increase over the same period in 2024. “In addition, 63 new communities were connected to the national grid between January and June this year under the accelerated rural electrification programme.” ” Mr. Jinapor revealed.

To support the government’s 24-Hour Economy agenda, the Ministry has commenced the nationwide rehabilitation of grid-connected streetlights, a move aimed at enhancing public safety and stimulating nighttime economic activities.

Cabinet has also approved a new Private Sector Participation (PSP) framework for electricity distribution through a Multiple Lease Option. A Steering Committee has been established to oversee its implementation.

Furthermore, Mr. Jinapor said his Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Independent Power Producers (IPPs), is reviewing legacy Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to ensure they align with the current energy sector needs and financial realities.

“These comprehensive reforms are part of our broader goal to secure affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy access for all Ghanaians, while positioning the sector to meet future demands,” he concluded.