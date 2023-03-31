19 hours ago

The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador to Ghana, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu has called on the Government to enforce policies that would help protect water bodies in the country.

He observed that numerous water bodies in Ghana have been polluted by human activities such as galamsey, the disposal of refuse, the construction of structures in waterways, and the obstruction of waterways.

The above, he noticed, has become a threat to Ghana’s water, expressing worry that if care is not taken, Ghana may import water or buy water at a very high price in future.

The UN Peace Ambassador gave the warning after his return from the United Nations Global Water Sustainable Conference held in New York.

The United Nations Global Water Sustainable Conference was a three-day event held from March 22nd to March 24th, 2023 in New York

It was aimed at reaffirming the internationally agreed water-related goals and targets including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Amb. Dr Samuel Owusu represented the West African Mission of the International Association of World Peace Advocates and Ghana respectively.

Right when he returned to Ghana, he spoke with the media at the Kotoka International Airport where he expressed worry over the matter.

He observed that most politicians were behind illegal mining directly or indirectly.

For those who engage in activities that pollute water, bodies he warned them to put a stop to it, stating that they will also be affected in future

Meanwhile, as the General Overseer of The Pottersville Church International, Covenant Christian Leadership College, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu said he was going to use his platform to educate the public on the need to protect water in the country.

He also said he would assist the government with ideas and the knowledge gained on innovations at the conference to promote a sustainable developed water system in the country.

Source: citifmonline