4 hours ago

Amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, the General Secretary of the Ghana Medication Association (GMA), Justice Yankson, has called for stricter enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

“I think where we are now, we need to intensify education and do a lot more testing and contact tracing together with the safety protocols, ” Mr. Yankson said on Eyewitness News.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country in recent times.

The rising number of cases in the Ashanti Region for instance has compelled the management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to issue a public alert to the university community over the “astronomical upsurge” in cases on campus.

The COVID-19 situation in the Ashanti Region appears to correspond with happenings within the Kumasi Metropolis, as the Assembly also issued a press release on Monday over the upsurge in cases.

Mr. Yankson said the focus should be on enforcing safety protocols in places such as schools to contain the virus.

“At this point, we need to contain the spread so if clearly we up our game when it comes to testing and we are able to identify places where potentially there are outbreaks then the best approach will be to contain them within the schools”

GES rescinds

Already, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has rescinded its earlier directive for final year Senior High School (SHS) and Technical school students to go home during their six-day mid-semester break.

Although the break holds, the final year students will observe it on campus instead, but with no academic work.

Management of GES in a statement said it had to reverse the directive upon consultation with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to restrict the “mass movement of students due to the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases”.

Source: citifmonline