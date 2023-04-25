3 hours ago

A team of engineers and quantity surveyors from the Ministry of Roads and Highways has been sent to evaluate the state of roads in the Krobo enclave for reshaping and construction.

An asphalt overlay that started under the John Mahama administration prior to the 2016 general elections was immediately abandoned by the contractors who moved their machines from the Krobo enclave shortly after the elections, a situation which has further deteriorated the previously bad roads in the area.

Residents and other commuters who use the Kpong, Nuaso, and Odumase to Somanya town roads are mostly left frustrated with the daily breakdown of vehicles due to the poor nature of the town roads.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of the 25th-anniversary launch of the enstoolment of the Konor of Manya, Nene Sakite II, who doubles as the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, indicated that a series of meetings have been held on the bad nature of roads in the Krobo enclave and work will soon begin on roads in the community.

“I go to Accra all the time for meetings and the roads are so bad we have approached the government and the Roads and Highways Minister, and we have been meeting all the time on this and thank God, the Minister has sent someone to come and evaluate the roads and very soon, the roads from here to Accra will be worked on. They are currently working from here to Asesewa and if you go to Asesewa, you will see the progress being made.”

The Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo Simon Tetteh also gave an assurance that tender will soon be advertised for the dejected Atua government hospital road.

“Very soon, there will be action on it and that is the assurance I am giving you.”

Source: citifmonline