Azumah Resources Ghana Limited has become a fully Ghanaian-owned company following the successful US$100 million acquisition of all its rights and interests by Engineers & Planners Company Limited (E&P).

In a statement, the Board of Directors of Azumah Resources confirmed that the transaction covers the company’s Black Volta and Sankofa Gold Projects, completing the final phase of an equity transfer that officially places the firm under Ghanaian control.

As part of the transition, the company’s Board of Directors has been reconstituted, with all former foreign directors stepping down and a new Ghanaian management team taking over leadership.

Chief Executive Officer Noel Nii Addo described the milestone as “a defining moment” for Azumah Resources, noting that the new ownership “brings the capacity, integrity, and commitment needed to advance the Black Volta and Sankofa projects in line with Ghana’s highest standards of governance and sustainability.”

He added that ongoing engagements with regulators and stakeholders are focused on ensuring a seamless transition in full compliance with Ghana’s mining laws.

Under its new structure, Azumah Resources Ghana Limited has pledged to prioritize local employment, community development, and environmental sustainability as key pillars of its operations.

The transition is expected to boost local participation in the mining industry and enhance economic opportunities for communities in the Upper West Region, where both gold projects are situated.