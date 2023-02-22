2 hours ago

Fans and sympathizers of late Ghana winger Christian Atsu have started a contribution that has raised more than 4,800 pounds in aid of a school project that was started by the late footballer.

The footballer whose enormous philanthropic works became public knowledge after he was confirmed dead on Saturday, 18th February 2023 was the sole financier of a school project in at the Becky Foundation orphanage at Senya Breku in Breku.

With his demise, the building project may stall as he was the sole financier but fans and sympathizers of the fallen footballer have started a Gofundme campaign that has raised over 4,800 pounds.

The campaign to raise money to complete the project is being championed by a UK-based charity Arms Around the World which the late Atsu worked for in the past.

Within two days of its creation, the campaign has had about 90 donors generating 4,800 pounds.

The Ghanaian winger was found dead on Saturday, 18th February 2023 in Hatay under the earthquake rubble was a philanthropist who paid for the court fines of more than 150 petty offenders.

He also paid for surgeries for the poor, and school fees for persons who could not afford among several others.

Atsu played for Chelsea, Everton, Bournemouth, and Newcastle in England among several other clubs before his demise.