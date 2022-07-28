3 hours ago

There is growing interest from English giants Liverpool in soon-to-be Ghana winger Nico Willimas.

The talented winger had a breakthrough campaign for the Basque club Athletic Bilbao coming off the bench and impressing.

Nico Willimas is the younger brother of new Black Stars striker Inaki Williams and also teammate at the Spanish club.

He made a lot of impact from the bench last season making 34 La Liga appearances after starring for the junior sides of the club.

Williams scored three goals, two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Super-Copa last season.

After their lightening tournament appearance in Germany last week, new Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde said of Williams: “He is fast, a player you like to watch, we have to get more out of what his unchecking produces and he must be more accurate in the last metre."

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024 and no contract talks opened between the player and the club the English giants want to take advantage and sign the pacy forward.

The 19-year-old winger has a €50m release clause in his current contract and the two teams will need to trigger it for a move to happen.

Manchester United is likely to be without Cristiano Ronaldo who has asked to leave the club whiles Sadio Mane has also left Liverpool for Bayern Munich.

The GFA is in talks with the youngster to switch his nationality to Ghana like his elder brother Inaki.

He was born in Spain to a Ghanaian mother and a Liberian father who are all migrants.